Author Kevin Bill pens a tale of forbidden love
A love that was kept hidden for years unravels in Kevin Bill’s Stroke of LoveTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- They say love is the most powerful thing in the world. It can be boundless, infinite, and beautiful. But what do people do when a love so real is drenched and forcefully hidden?
Stroke of Love by Kevin Bill is a story of Michael and his love for Elaine. This is no ordinary story as Michael had kept his love for years. Elaine was simply an uncomplicated girl. She, too, had her own secrets about Michael. Considering what Michael and Elaine felt about each other could be mutual, a chance for an immeasurable love awaits. However, Elaine has lived in fear because her mother has not allowed her to engage in any romantic relationships. At some point, Elaine witnessed Michael's true self at a very critical time in her life.
The beauty and torment of forbidden love! Stroke of Love by Kevin Bill is available on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other leading digital book platforms both in paperback and hardcover.
Kevin Bill was born in Lebanon. However, most of his childhood was spent in the small town of Windsor, Vermont. At the young age of 11, Kevin started to make a living for himself as a paperboy, and then as a grocer at Hamel’s Grocery.
While Kevin is now enjoying retirement and authoring books that spark inspiration, his professional background was in electronics. Kevin is also a Christian and teaches at Sunday school.
Grab a copy of the book from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.
