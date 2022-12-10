Cat and Opossum Teach Humans Kindness in New Book
What would a cat do if she is about to give birth but without a home? Will an opossum, a totally different creature, extend help to a struggling cat and her kittens?
An engaging and entertaining children’s poetry book teaches so many valuable lessons, packed with well-drawn illustrations in the book “The Opossum and the Cats” written by prolific author, acclaimed poet Marilyn Wassmann.
“The Opossum and the Cats” a children’s book masterpiece helps parents engage their children in poetry through its beautifully-written play of words that rhyme together, in addition to the heartwarming story of a cat who was given a helping hand by an opossum. The rest is history!
The book starts with a mother cat looking for a place to give birth to her kittens. Unfortunately, the mother cat has no home and is struggling to find a place where she can keep them. Until one day, she met the Opossum inside a little hole. The mother cat then asked if he could let them in. Despite the differences between the two, they co-existed inside the hole, and thrived together.
Wassmann said that the book teaches one of the most important values that every human should possess - kindness - and that friendship can blossom when we lend a helping hand to those in need.
Amazon reviewers describe the book as “a cute book with adorable illustrations in the form of line drawings” and “an adorable read”.
The book is also fit as a bed-time story for children.
Wassman was born in a leap year and earned four degrees-two in art history, one in library science, and one in studio art. Before retiring in 2011, Marilyn worked as an art cataloger at the Library of Congress.
She has illustrated and contributed to anthologies for the Greenbelt Writers Group, and in 2010, she published a children's book with her husband's assistance entitled "What the Wind Blew In". Besides drawing and painting, Marilyn writes poetry in her spare time. She lives in Hyattsville, Maryland with her husband Paul, and some fish, one rabbit, one cat, and three dogs.
“The Opossum and the Cats” is now available on Amazon and other leading digital platforms worldwide.
