Assistant Secretary Kritenbrink’s Travel to the People’s Republic of China (PRC), the Republic of Korea, and Japan

Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink and National Security Council Senior Director for China and Taiwan Laura Rosenberger will travel to the People’s Republic of China (PRC), the Republic of Korea, and Japan from December 11-14. During their visit to the PRC, they will follow-up on the President’s meeting with President Xi Jinping in Bali last month to continue responsibly managing the competition between our two countries and to explore potential areas of cooperation. They will also prepare for Secretary Blinken’s early 2023 visit to the PRC. In the Republic of Korea and Japan, they will hold consultations on a range of regional and bilateral issues.