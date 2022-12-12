Emily Cook Appointed to Lead SCAN Group’s Welcome Health
In-Home Geriatric Medical Group Applies the Philosophy of Geriatrics to Primary CareLONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCAN Group, whose holdings include SCAN Health Plan, one of the nation’s largest and fastest growing not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans, announced that Emily Cook will take the role as chief executive officer of Welcome Health, SCAN’s primary care in-home geriatric medical group.
Cook, a seasoned executive with more than 35 years of experience, brings with her an extensive knowledge in growing home-based care delivery systems and in scaling and operating fast growth healthcare services companies.
“We are very excited to have Emily Cook’s expertise at the helm of Welcome Health,” said Dr. Sachin H. Jain, president and CEO of SCAN Group and SCAN Health Plan. “Over the course of her impressive career, Emily’s passion for home-based care and expertise in scaling and growing healthcare organizations is exactly what we’re looking for to bring Welcome Health’s services to older adults across the nation.”
Cook previously served as chief operations officer for Alternate Solutions Health Network and chief clinical operations officer for CareMore and Aspire Health, leading their work in community-based palliative care across 70 markets and overseeing the health plans’ clinics. In addition, Cook served in various leadership roles at Healthways (NASDAQ: HWAY), one of the original population health management companies serving health plans across the globe, for over 20 years.
“I have always been drawn to mission-driven organizations that have the singular purpose of keeping people well and partnering with clinicians to serve patients in a very special way, which is what attracted me to Welcome Health,” said Cook. “Welcome Health’s approach to taking a primary care model and delivering it through the lens of geriatric care in the home is unique and I love the promise of what that means for our patients.”
Since launching in Spring 2021, Welcome Health serves several hundred patients in Los Angeles and Orange Counties through a combination of virtual and in-home visits. Its model provides care to older adults using the philosophy of geriatrics, which prioritizes preventive medicine and treatments that align with patients’ goals. Welcome Health is payer agnostic and currently contracts with SCAN Health Plan and UnitedHealthcare to care for members.
