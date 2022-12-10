APEC Informal Senior Officials’ Meeting Previews U.S. APEC Host Year

This week, the United States was proud to host the APEC Informal Senior Officials’ Meeting (ISOM), our inaugural meeting for the U.S. APEC host year in 2023.

In Honolulu, Hawai’i, the United States gathered senior officials and delegations from APEC’s 21 member economies to build on the outcomes of the 2022 APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting and share our 2023 priorities with APEC economies and other stakeholders. U.S. officials also met with a range of representatives from the local community to demonstrate how engagement with the APEC region supports economic prosperity for Americans, expands women’s participation in the global economy, and supports U.S. innovation in the digital economy.

Hosting APEC in 2023 demonstrates the United States’ enduring commitment to inclusive and sustainable economic growth throughout the Asia-Pacific region. Engagement with APEC economies is critical, as members account for approximately 40 percent of the global population and nearly half of global trade. As of 2021, fellow APEC members were the destination for more than 60 percent of U.S. goods exports. In addition, seven of the top 10 U.S. overall trading partners are also members.

The United States looks forward to building on these successes during our host year under the theme “Creating a Resilient and Sustainable Future for All.” As Secretary Blinken laid out during the formal handover of the APEC Ministerial Meeting to the United States, our work with APEC economies will focus on priorities in the following areas:

Interconnected – we will work to build a resilient and interconnected region that advances broad-based economic prosperity.

Innovative – we will work to enable an innovative environment for a sustainable future.

Inclusive – we will affirm an equitable and inclusive future for all.

The United States looks forward to building on our shared successes and hosting further APEC meetings in Palm Springs, California (February 2023); Detroit, Michigan (May 2023); Seattle, Washington (August 2023); and San Francisco, California (November 2023).

For further information, please contact the U.S. APEC Team at DOSAPEC@state.gov.