Over 150 Participants Explore Development of Green Industries on “Green Business Co-operation Day”

MACAU, December 10 - The “Green Business Co-operation Day: Green Forum Session 1” was held on the first day (9 December) of the “2022 Macao International Environmental Co-operation Forum & Exhibition” (2022MIECF). It was the first time for the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) to organise this activity jointly with PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), one of the “Big Four” accounting firms in the world.

This activity focused on the theme of “Development of Sustainable Innovation Ecosystem with the Intergrowth of Green Industries”. Over ten experts and scholars from international organisations and key research institutes in China, together with industry leaders from Mainland China and Macao, participated in the activity and exchanged their ideas online and on-site. The event attracted over 150 participants on-site.

Speakers sharing their insights to jointly fuel the green development

Deputy Director-General of the Department of Energy Conservation and Resources Utilization of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of the People’s Republic of China You Yong mentioned in his remarks that the problems related to resources and the environment are the common challenges facing the human race. and that green, low-carbon transformation is the direction where the world is moving. It is necessary to enhance the capability in supplying green, low-carbon technologies, products, and services whilst allowing green, low-carbon industrial transformation and industry-powered green development to achieve mutual promotion.

Acting President of the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute Vincent U made it clear that IPIM will continue to strengthen ，MIECF’s role as an international platform for green exchanges and co-operation. Drawing on the international market network of professional service institutions, it will also stay in touch with international institutions, chambers of commerce, and industry players. At the same time, it will continually introduce more professional MICEs at the international and regional levels to Macao and better leverage their functions of promoting trade and attracting investments so as to jointly drive the green economy.

In his speech, PwC China Regional Economic Clusters Managing Partner and South Markets Lead Partner James Chang pointed out that the inclusion of carbon emissions peak and carbon neutrality into the major national strategy of sustainable development in China has made it all the more imperative to establish a carbon asset trading and managing system and achieve green upgrade in traditional industries and innovation in emerging green sustainable industries. It has also started to push all types of companies forward to a brand-new stage of sustainable development.

Centring around carbon assets, green finance, green mobility, and green industries

The “Green Forum Session 1” consisted of two panel discussions on “Carbon Asset and Green Finance Ecosystem” and “Industrial Transformation and Upgrading with Green Commuting”. Some speakers opined that it is necessary to establish a world-class green financial system considering China’s massive carbon market and that Macao, standing in between the dual circulation of the carbon markets in Mainland China and abroad, can promote the technical exchanges between different sides. Other speakers also acknowledged that intelligent operation and big data accumulation also help to improve green mobility, reduce carbon emissions, and deliver economic benefits.

Significance of charging system discussed in study report

According to the report “Green and Low-Carbon Transportation: Charging System for Urban Sustainable Development” released at the Forum by PwC, the charging system is a component of the green mobility network as a whole and it should take into account the time needed for charging and battery swapping, batteries’ lifecycles, as well as their recycle and reuse for better carbon reduction.