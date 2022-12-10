Performance Brokerage Services Advises on the Sale of Muskegon RV in Michigan to Optimum RV

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Performance Brokerage Services, North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, is pleased to announce the sale of Muskegon RV in Michigan from Tim Baker to Denver Beck of Optimum RV.

Tim Baker enjoyed over 30 years in the automotive industry before transitioning into RV. He began his RV business in 2005 selling toy haulers and truck campers at his auto dealership. As his RV business kept growing and looking to expand, Baker acquired Muskegon RV in 2008. Muskegon RV has had an emphasis on after-sale service with a quick turnaround for customers. Baker contemplated taking the business to the next level, but nearing his retirement age, decided it was best to sell. Baker stated, "When Optimum RV showed me their plans, which were even higher than mine and would be a 'game changer' in the market, I had no doubt that this was the best decision for my employees, customers, and my wife and me."

Following the sale, Baker commented," Jesse Stopnitzky of Performance Brokerage Services is the ultimate professional. He has a detailed knowledge of not only all the players in my market, but every market across the country. He always answered his phone no matter what time of day or where he was, which tells me a lot about the person I am dealing with. I would tell anybody, don't waste your time with anybody else, Jesse is a 10 out of 10."

Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of over 300 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. Muskegon RV marks the 86th completed dealership transaction for Performance Brokerage Services in 2022. Jesse Stopnitzky, the exclusive advisor for this transaction and the Director of the RV Division commented, "When Tim Baker and I first discussed a potential sale, we both saw tremendous opportunity for a buyer to take Muskegon RV to an entirely new level! We are proud to have introduced Denver Beck who shared our vision, was a gentleman to work with, and did everything he promised he would do. We have no doubt Optimum RV Muskegon will be a huge success. We also like to extend a sincere thank you to the Baker family for having us involved in their lifechanging transition."

Denver Beck, CEO of Optimum Dealership Group, began his career as a boat salesman. After purchasing his first RV from one of his customers, he recognized the lifestyle and freedom that an RV offered and was inspired to get into the RV business. Beck opened the first Optimum RV dealership in 1999 and has since grown to a multi-state dealer group with 7 stores in Florida, South Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Texas. This acquisition marks the group's 8th dealership and their expansion into Michigan.

Beck commented, "Our experience with Jesse Stopnitzky of Performance Brokerage Services was great. He's direct, to the point, and transparent. We are excited to be entering the Michigan market with the acquisition of Muskegon RV. For over 15 years, Muskegon RV has shared our value of putting customers first. We hope to build on this legacy with an increased commitment to the community and local market through expansion and increased store capacity."

Optimum RV Muskegon will remain at its current location at 3555 East Apple Avenue in Muskegon, Michigan.

