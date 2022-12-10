/R E P E A T -- MEDIA ADVISORY - Minister Boissonnault to participate in an Afghan documentary screening/
EDMONTON, AB, Dec. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Immigration, Refugee and Citizenship, will participate in the documentary film screening, Memories In A Box: Across Borders, by Afghan Human Rights Defenders.
Minister Boissonnault will be joined by:
- Massimo Bergamini, Executive Director and CEO of the Canadian Museums Association
- Kathryn Friesen, Director of Immigration and Settlement Services, Catholic Social Services (CSS)

Date:

Saturday, December 10, 2022

Time (all times local):

2:15 p.m. – Media interviews and b-roll


3:00 p.m. – Remarks and film screening

Location:

Metro Cinema


8712 - 109 St NW


Edmonton, AB T6G 1E9
