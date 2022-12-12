Literary Titan Award Winning Sci-FI Author & Rising Star J.S. Morang‘s New Book Release: The Atlantis Paradox (11.26.22)

The Atlantis Paradox

Literary Titan Award Winner Jeremy Morang releases Vol.2 in the acclaimed science fiction/space opera series The Guardian War Chronicles: The Atlantis Paradox.

I knew when I was quite young, seven…eight years old…I wanted to write in some capacity. I want to write books. I want to create something from literally, nothing. Manifesting thought into existence.” — Jeremy Morang

RANDOLPH, MAINE, USA, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When Amanda Fielder encountered Charre RaeAsha, the Truckstop One mystic, she never could have believed she’d become responsible for the future of the known universe. Forced to abide by the Oracle vision, she’ll make decisions which she believes is for the greater good and the survival of the human race.

“The timeline is broken, and it needs to be repaired. The Guardians manipulate the cosmic time stream to suit their needs and desires, and no matter what has been thrown at them or used in stopping them in the other timelines, they always prevail. They always win, because something… has to change. A singular variable, which has never existed before. Once that variable is introduced, the Guardian war will finally come to an end, and the future will move on, unhindered, unbroken as it was always meant to.”

In Vol II of the Guardian War Chronicles | The Atlantis Paradox, Amanda Fielder introduces a variable into her time-line setting in motion a series of events. Those events will lead her down a path which will ultimately determine the future of the cosmos, and lead to the discovery of the whereabouts of High Intendant Liberty Bell.

Morang’s writing style is rare and refreshing. As a male author creating strong female lead roles, and writing in first-person; The Guardian War Chronicles Series supplies readers of all ages, races and genders with an opportunity to appreciate the fanatical nature of Jeremy’s compelling new sci-fi book series.

The Atlantis Paradox Cinematic Book Trailer