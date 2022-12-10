Industrial Machinery Seals Market is Projected to Reach US$ 8.4 Billion in 2027

Industrial Machinery Seals Market is expected to reach US$ 8.4 Billion in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2022- 2027, reports Stratview Research.

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the Industrial Machinery Seals Market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

Rapid industrialization has ushered the huge need for industrial equipment

Large-scale usage of seals in various equipment, such as hydraulic cylinders, pumps, valves, and machines

The report also includes growth rate estimates based upon the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.

Industrial Machinery Seals Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

By Application Type (Hydraulic Cylinders, Pumps, Valves, Machines, and Others),

(Hydraulic Cylinders, Pumps, Valves, Machines, and Others), By Product Type (O-Rings, Gaskets, Energized Seals, Lip Seals, and Others),

(O-Rings, Gaskets, Energized Seals, Lip Seals, and Others), By Material Type (Elastomeric Seals, Thermoplastic Seals, and Metallic Seals),

(Elastomeric Seals, Thermoplastic Seals, and Metallic Seals), By Motion Type (Static Seals, Linear Seals, and Rotary Seals),

(Static Seals, Linear Seals, and Rotary Seals), By Region (Rest of the World, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and North America)

Industrial Machinery Seals Market Insights

By Application Type

The industrial machinery seals market is segmented as hydraulic cylinders, pumps, valves, machines, and others. Hydraulic cylinders are expected to remain the largest, whereas machines are expected to be the fastest-growing segment of the market during the forecast period. The growth of the hydraulic cylinders segment is driven by their widespread usage in a range of applications, particularly automotive manufacturing, manufacturing machinery, and civil engineering, among others.

By Product Type

The market is segmented as O-rings, gaskets, energized seals, lip seals, and others. Energized seals are expected to remain the largest and fastest-growing segment of the market during the forecast period. Energized seals are used in extreme operating conditions where standard seals fail to perform; this is one of the key factors driving the segment’s dominance and increase in demand for energized seals in industrial machinery.

By Material Type

The market is segmented into elastomeric seals, thermoplastic seals, and metallic seals. Elastomeric seals are expected to remain the largest, whereas thermoplastic seals are expected to be the fastest-growing segment of the market during the forecast period. Elastomeric seals and thermoplastic seals prevent and control liquid leakage. They do not melt due to their chemical composition and are preferred for their high efficiency. Because elastomeric seals have the ability to return to their original shape, they are expected to be the market's dominant segment in the coming years as well.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

Asia-Pacific is expected to remain the largest and fastest-growing region in the market for industrial machinery seals during the forecast period. The region's massive industrial production and dominant market for pumps, valves, and hydraulic cylinders are the key factors for Asia-Pacific's dominance. Furthermore, the shift of manufacturing hubs from Western countries to China and India is likely to boost the region's market even more.

COVID-19 Impact on the Industrial Machinery Seals Market

The COVID-19 pandemic frazzled the market for industrial machinery seals in 2020, causing major disruption and significant losses for the shareholders. The industrial machinery seals market recorded a massive decline of nearly 18% in 2020.

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed a few key players and discussed company profiles of the below-given players -

AB SKF

EnPro Industries

Flowserve Corporation

Freudenberg Group

Hutchinson SA

James Walker & Co.

John Crane (Smiths Group)

Nichias Corporation

Parker-Hannifin Corporation

Trelleborg AB

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the Industrial Machinery Seals Market

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive-landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

Geographical presence of the key players.

