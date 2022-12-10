Global Agricultural Robot Market – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2030
The global agricultural robots market size is expected to grow from USD 4.9 billion in 2021 to USD 11.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 19.3%.
The phrase "agricultural robotics" refers to a broad variety of technologies and systems utilized in contemporary agriculture. Agricultural robotics has seen a significant increase in interest from businesses and academic institutes worldwide in recent years. The advantages of robotic technology in agriculture are obvious: precise irrigation, weed control, more reliable yields, and lower labor expenses.
Because they automate duties that would often be performed by humans, such as spraying crops and moving around the farm, farm robots are frequently utilised in agriculture. The farmers are given time back and can concentrate on other duties as a result. It can also lessen the amount of labour required on the farm.
Market Segment and Regional Analysis
Market for Agricultural Robots Worldwide, By Type (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, Milking Robots, Driverless Tractors, Automated Harvesting Systems, Other Robots), Farming Environment (Indoor Farming, Outdoor Farming), Application (Harvest Management, Field Farming, Dairy and Livestock Management, Soil Management, Irrigation Management, Pruning Management, Weather Tracking and Monitoring, Inventory Management, Others), Farm Produce, Offering (Hardware, Software, Services), Farming Environment (Indoor Farming, Outdoor Farming) (Fruits and Vegetables, Field Crops, Livestock, Others), Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028 for the following countries: United States, Canada, Mexico, Germany, Sweden, Poland, Denmark, Italy, United Kingdom, France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa.
Prominent Key Players of the Global Agricultural Robotics Market
• AGCO Corporation
• Agribotix LLC
• AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.
• Blue River Technology Inc.
• AutoProbe Technologies LLC
• BouMatic Robots BV
• Deere & Company
• Harvest Automation Inc.
• Precision Hawk
• Yamaha Motor Corporation
• GoPro, Inc.
Key Market Segments Table: Agricultural Robotics Market
Based on types, the Agricultural Robotics Market is primarily split into:
• Unmanned Aerial Vehicles
• Milking Robots
• Driverless Tractors
• Automated Harvesting Systems
• Other Robots
Based on applications, the Global Agricultural Robotics Market covers:
• Harvest Management
• Field Farming
• Dairy and Livestock Management
• Soil Management
• Irrigation Management
• Pruning Management
• Weather Tracking and Monitoring
• Inventory Management
• Others
Furthermore, the following regions' consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate, historical data, and forecast are studied in detail:
• North America
• Latin America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East and Africa
Analyzing the effects of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine War
The COVID-19 pandemic's consequences on the world market for agricultural robots are still being determined, but it is obvious that they will be profound. This is due to the fact that the epidemic has caused a severe fall in crop yields around the world, which has raised the price of agricultural items. A substantial lack of agricultural robot parts and components has also been caused by the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. As a result, during the following three years, the market for these devices is anticipated to increase by 5%.
Key Drivers & barriers in the Global Agricultural Robotics Market
The rising demand for food items globally is one of the major factors driving the Agricultural Robotics market. Factors like population increase and growing income levels are what are driving this need. The growing usage of robots in industrial industries is another important factor driving the agricultural robotics industry.
High cost and practicality concerns are a few of the main obstacles to the implementation of agricultural robots. The scarcity of trained labor and regulatory difficulties are further obstacles.
Key Benefits for Industry Participants & Stakeholders:
The following is a summary of the main advantages that the agricultural robotics industry provides to participants and stakeholders:
1) Greater efficiency and accuracy: Precision technology is used in the construction of agricultural robotic devices to ensure accurate and exact operation. This lowers labor costs and manufacturing costs as a whole. Additionally, increased precision enables farmers to make wiser choices regarding planting, fertilizing, weeding, etc., which leads to improved crop management.
2) Lower labor demands: As agricultural robotic technologies are used more often, labor demands are falling precipitously. As a result, the entire cost of production is decreased, and farmers may concentrate on other areas of their businesses rather than doing labor-intensive chores. Robotic equipment also gets rid of human mistakes, which raises accuracy levels even further.
Following is the list of TOC for the Agricultural Robotics Market
• Executive Summary
• Market Overview
• Market Background
• Market Analysis by type
• Market Analysis by application
• Market Analysis by region
• Key Countries Market Analysis
• Market Structure Analysis
• Competition Analysis
• Assumptions & Acronyms Used
• Effect of covid-19 and Russia -Ukarine war
• Research Methodology
• Disclaimer
• Conclusion
Why is an Agricultural Robotics Market Research Report so Important?
• The agricultural robotics market research study is a crucial resource for businesses looking to comprehend the competitive environment and emerging
industry trends.
• It gives in-depth details about robotics technology, future growth, market size, and competitive environment.
• This aids businesses in making defensible choices regarding their product lines and long-term business plans.
• The report provides a tactical road map for businesses looking to tap into this profitable sector.
