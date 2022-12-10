Submit Release
News Search

There were 529 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 318,097 in the last 365 days.

CBP Seizes Fentanyl and Heroin at the Ysleta Port

EL PASO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Ysleta border crossing intercepted fentanyl and heroin with an estimated street value of almost $170,000.

“The work performed by dedicated CBP officers is helping keep our community safe,” said CBP Ysleta Port Director Arnoldo Gomez. “A significant quantity of dangerous drugs will not be available to the American public because of their efforts.”

Drugs seized at the Ysleta port of entry.

The interception occurred Dec. 5, when a 46-year-old male, Mexican citizen arrived from Mexico via the vehicle lanes. A CBP officer conducting primary inspections referred the vehicle for screening by a CBP canine and a non-intrusive x-ray scan. A thorough search of the vehicle was conducted leading CBP officers to locate multiple mixed bundles containing 14.3 pounds fentanyl and 4.9 pounds of black tar heroin.

The narcotics and vehicle were seized by CBP and the driver was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations special agents to face charges in connection with the failed smuggling attempt.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

You just read:

CBP Seizes Fentanyl and Heroin at the Ysleta Port

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.