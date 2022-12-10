CBP Seizes Fentanyl and Heroin at the Ysleta Port

EL PASO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Ysleta border crossing intercepted fentanyl and heroin with an estimated street value of almost $170,000.

“The work performed by dedicated CBP officers is helping keep our community safe,” said CBP Ysleta Port Director Arnoldo Gomez. “A significant quantity of dangerous drugs will not be available to the American public because of their efforts.”

Drugs seized at the Ysleta port of entry.

The interception occurred Dec. 5, when a 46-year-old male, Mexican citizen arrived from Mexico via the vehicle lanes. A CBP officer conducting primary inspections referred the vehicle for screening by a CBP canine and a non-intrusive x-ray scan. A thorough search of the vehicle was conducted leading CBP officers to locate multiple mixed bundles containing 14.3 pounds fentanyl and 4.9 pounds of black tar heroin.

The narcotics and vehicle were seized by CBP and the driver was turned over to Homeland Security Investigations special agents to face charges in connection with the failed smuggling attempt.