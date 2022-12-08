Grants for northern non-profits improve arts, culture, sports access

CANADA, December 8 - Community grants for not-for-profit organizations in northern B.C. will help deliver services so people can be more active, creative and culturally connected.

“People’s lives are enhanced by the sports, arts and cultural programming that not-for-profit organizations offer throughout British Columbia,” said Anne Kang, Minister of Municipal Affairs. “Healthy, vibrant communities are key to a healthy, vibrant province and these grants are one way our government is helping people in communities thrive.”

The Province is supporting 46 not-for-profit organizations in northern B.C. that are focused on arts and culture, with more than $1.3 million in Community Gaming Grants. The funding will help people participate in a range of activities, such as theatre and music, as well as access cultural centres and museums.

Examples of projects being supported by arts and culture funding in northern B.C. include:

visual art exhibits and educational programs at the Terrace Art Gallery;

exhibits, collections and archives at the Haida Gwaii Museum; and

French-language mobile library with books and DVDs provided by the Association des Francophones et Francophiles du Nord-Ouest.

The Province is also helping 83 not-for-profit organizations in northern B.C. that are dedicated to sports, with more than $2 million in Community Gaming Grants. The funding will help people participate in a variety of activities, such as soccer, swimming, hockey, gymnastics or wheelchair sports.

Examples of activities receiving sport funding in northern B.C. include:

young people learning to skate or improve their skills and also joining recreational and competitive figure skating programs through the Northern BC Centre for Skating Association in Prince George;

children and youth learning to ski and snowboard, and improve their skills through the Smithers Ski and Snowboard Club; and

young people participating in recreational gymnastics through the Kitimat Dynamics Gymnastics Club.

Provincewide, 790 B.C. not-for-profit organizations focused on sports will receive nearly $28 million in Community Gaming Grants. Additionally, 717 not-for-profit organizations focused on arts and culture will receive more than $20 million in Community Gaming Grants.

The combined funding is part of $140 million distributed annually to not-for-profit organizations that deliver services and make life better for people throughout British Columbia.

Quotes:

Jennifer Rice, MLA for North Coast –

“Whether they are teaching about the history of our communities or the value of teamwork, local sports, arts and culture organizations enrich our lives. I’m glad that we’re able to continue funding such important organizations and support their efforts to make our communities better and brighter.”

Caroline Miller, chair, BC Association for Charitable Gaming (BCACG) –

“The BCACG is delighted that post-pandemic applications for gaming funding for both arts and culture and sports organizations rebounded in 2022, as groups were again able to present programming in their communities. The BCACG presented numerous workshops for applicants, assisting them in preparing their applications for review and funding. Over 1,800 applications were submitted and reviewed by gaming branch staff, assuring more robust programming in communities across B.C. in 2023.”

Taa.uu 'Yuwans Jisgang Nika Collison, executive director and curator, Haida Gwaii Museum –

“The Haida Gwaii Museum is thrilled to have been awarded a B.C. Community Gaming Grant. The funds will support critical arts and culture programming on Haida Gwaii, build Haida capacity in arts administration, and help care for our belongings and archives.”

Quick Facts:

Since 2017, Community Gaming Grants have annually supported programs that directly benefit British Columbians and their communities, helping more than 4,400 arts and culture sector not-for-profit organizations and more than 5,200 in the sport sector.

Grants also fund human and social services, public safety and environmental conservation, as well as parent and district parent advisory councils in B.C. schools.

Eligible organizations can apply for one of the six sectors of grants, as well as a capital-project grant.

Learn More:

The full list of arts and culture sector grant recipients for this round of funding is available here: https://news.gov.bc.ca/files/CGG_2022_Arts_Culture.pdf

The full list of sport sector grant recipients for this round of funding is available here: https://news.gov.bc.ca/files/CGG_2022_Sports.pdf

For information about Community Gaming Grants, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/sports-culture/gambling-fundraising/gaminggrants/community-gaming-grants