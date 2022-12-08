Grants for Interior non-profits improve arts, culture, sports access

CANADA, December 8 - Community grants for not-for-profit organizations in B.C.’s Interior will help deliver services so people can be more active, creative and culturally connected.

“People’s lives are enhanced by the sports, arts and cultural programming that not-for-profit organizations offer throughout British Columbia,” said Anne Kang, Minister of Municipal Affairs. “Healthy, vibrant communities are key to a healthy, vibrant province and these grants are one way our government is helping people in communities thrive.”

The B.C. government is supporting 117 not-for-profit organizations in the Interior that are focused on arts and culture, with more than $3 million in Community Gaming Grants. The funding will help people participate in a range of activities, such as theatre and music, as well as access cultural centres and museums.

Examples of projects being supported by arts and culture funding in the Interior include:

concerts and music education programs through the Okanagan Symphony Society;

a five-day agricultural fair, which is a large summer event organized by the Interior Provincial Exhibition Association; and

museum tours where people can learn about local history through the 100 Mile House and District Historical Society.

The Province is also helping 201 not-for-profit organizations in the Interior that are dedicated to sports, with more than $5 million in Community Gaming Grants. The funding will help people participate in a variety of activities, such as soccer, swimming, hockey, gymnastics or wheelchair sports.

Examples of activities receiving sport funding in the Interior include:

swim programs at the Kamloops Aquatics Club;

gymnastic programs at the Key City Gymnastics Society in Cranbrook; and

curling programs for youth, people with disabilities and seniors at the Kelowna Curling Club.

Provincewide, 790 B.C. not-for-profit organizations focused on sports will receive nearly $28 million in Community Gaming Grants. Additionally, 717 not-for-profit organizations focused on arts and culture will receive more than $20 million in Community Gaming Grants.

The combined funding is part of $140 million distributed annually to not-for-profit organizations that deliver services and make life better for people throughout British Columbia.

Quotes:

Harwinder Sandhu, MLA for Vernon-Monashee –

“We are so grateful to have many organizations in our community that are dedicated to improving the lives of others in our community through sports, arts and cultural programming, which helps people to explore their talent and improves their mental and social well-being. With these grants, we are supporting this important work and helping organizations to make our community a bright, vibrant and positive place to live. This funding will help people in the region to participate in a variety of activities, like theatre, music, sports, cultural programming and access to these services. ”

Brittny Anderson, Parliamentary Secretary for Tourism and MLA for Nelson-Creston –

“Investment from our provincial government into community non-profit organizations ensures that people and programs in our region are able to thrive. It is incredible to see the diversity of programs that are receiving funding in this round of Community Gaming Grants, from gymnastics to Nordic skiing. These investments make the Kootenays a healthier and more positive place to live for people of all ages.”

Caroline Miller, chair, BC Association for Charitable Gaming (BCACG) –

“The BCACG is delighted that post-pandemic applications for gaming funding for both arts and culture and sports organizations rebounded in 2022, as groups were again able to present programming in their communities. The BCACG presented numerous workshops for applicants, assisting them in preparing their applications for review and funding. Over 1,800 applications were submitted and reviewed by gaming branch staff, assuring more robust programming in communities across B.C. in 2023.”

Geraldine Parent, executive director, Okanagan Symphony Society (OSO) –

“The Okanagan Symphony Society is grateful for the annual funding received through the Community Gaming Grant. These funds make it possible to present our OSO mainstage concerts and adjunct activities; engage our community through our various program offerings to preschoolers, school-age children, youth and their teachers; and present our smaller ensemble Pocket Orchestra series.”

Quick Facts:

Since 2017, Community Gaming Grants have annually supported programs that directly benefit British Columbians and their communities, helping more than 4,400 arts and culture sector not-for-profit organizations and more than 5,200 in the sport sector.

Grants also fund human and social services, public safety and environmental conservation, as well as parent and district parent advisory councils in B.C. schools.

Eligible organizations can apply for one of the six sectors of grants, as well as a capital-project grant.

Learn More:

The full list of arts and culture sector grant recipients for this round of funding is available here: https://news.gov.bc.ca/files/CGG_2022_Arts_Culture.pdf

The full list of sport sector grant recipients for this round of funding is available here: https://news.gov.bc.ca/files/CGG_2022_Sports.pdf

For information about Community Gaming Grants, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/sports-culture/gambling-fundraising/gaminggrants/community-gaming-grants