Premier, Counterparts Discuss Healthcare

CANADA, December 9 - Premier Tim Houston joined other Canadian premiers for a virtual meeting of the Council of the Federation today, December 9.

They discussed challenges faced by their respective health systems and the work underway in their jurisdictions to address these important issues. They also renewed their calls for the federal government to come to the table to discuss sustainable healthcare funding.

The meeting communique can be found at: https://www.canadaspremiers.ca/newsroom/

-30-