EMU Entrance and Scholarship Exam to be Held on 4 June

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) 2023 – 2024 Academic Year Entrance and Scholarship Exam will be held on Sunday, 4 June 2023 between 10:30 – 13:00. Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) citizen students and Republic of Turkey citizen students who completed their high school studies in TRNC within 4 uninterrupted years will be able to apply to the exam.

Applications will be made online between 2 May and 30 May 2023. More information regarded the exam will be announced in the upcoming days.

Eastern Mediterranean University

