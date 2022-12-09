Submit Release
PM Phạm Minh Chính arrives in Luxembourg, starting official visit

VIETNAM, December 9 -  

LUXEMBOURG — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and a high-ranking Vietnamese delegation arrived at Luxembourg-Findel International Airport on Friday morning (local time), starting an official visit to Luxembourg at the invitation of PM Xavier Bettel.

PM Chính and the delegation were welcomed at the airport by Luxembourg Ambassador to Việt Nam Patrich Hammer, Chief of Protocol of the Luxembourg Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs Olivier Baldauff, and Vietnamese Ambassador to Luxembourg Nguyễn Văn Thao, among others.

During the trip, PM Chính is scheduled to have talks with his counterpart Bettel, meet with the speaker of the parliament and the Grand Duke of Luxembourg, visit some economic establishments, attend a business forum between the two countries, and meet with representatives of the Vietnamese community in the European country.

The official visit takes place at a time when bilateral relations are flourishing, especially in investment and development.

Having invested US$2.6 billion in Việt Nam, Luxembourg is the third largest EU investor in the Southeast Asian nation and one of the EU countries that have ratified the EU-Việt Nam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) early. It views Việt Nam as one of the priority partners in development assistance, with total aid reaching EUR129 million ($136.4 million).

PM Chính's trip is expected to further friendship and cooperation with Luxembourg and expand cooperation in the fields where each country has strengths and demands, such as pharmaceutical technology and logistics. — VNS

