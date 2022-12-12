Salsa Kings Offers Online and In-Home Private Latin Dance Lessons by Specialist Instructors

One of Miami and Cooper City’s leading Latin dance studios has expanded the lessons it offers.

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Miami-based dance studio Salsa Kings today announced that it offers online and in-home private dance lessons by specialist instructors.

“When it comes to dance, we believe it’s all in the details,” said Andres Fernandez, owner and company spokesperson for Salsa Kings. “We invite you to take a private dancing lesson in Miami for that upcoming event or special someone with couple dance classes in-person or online.”

Salsa Kings was established in 1998. All dance instructors are certified by the World Salsa Federation and are World Champions in the Salsa and Bachata Cabaret divisions. The company has worked with world-renowned artists such as Pitbull, Willy Chirino, La India, Oscar de Leon, Jose Alberto "El Canario" and more.

Fernandez stressed that a private dancing lesson is a great way to spark up romance or rekindle your existing relationship.

“This effective way to learn can be scheduled at the time and location of your choice,” Fernandez said before adding, “Private dancing lessons in Miami and Cooper City are best for those who are shy, prefer to learn alone, or have a certain deadline to learn by and looking for choreographers for quinceaneras or wedding dance lessons. They are great for groups, couples, or singles, and always a great gift idea! Everyone loves the speedy results.”

In addition to offering in-home private dance lessons by specialist instructors, Salsa Kings is also offers online private Latin dance lessons for couples. “Schedule a private, one-on-one online dance class for couples with an expert from the comfort of your own home and get those immediate results you’re searching for,” said Fernandez.

About Salsa Kings

Salsa Kings' mission is to train, recruit, and unite dance talent and entrepreneurs from all over the world to provide a global, loving, all-style dance culture that offers first-rate instruction, unforgettable events, premium dance supplies, paramount showcases, and more income opportunities in the arts to the masses.

