Working Visit of Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean to Qatar, 8 to 10 December 2022

Senior Minister (SM) and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean visited Qatar from 8 to 10 December 2022. SM Teo was accompanied by Minister for Home Affairs and Minister for Law K Shanmugam.

SM Teo and Minister Shanmugam met Prime Minister and Minister of Interior of the State of Qatar, His Excellency Sheikh Khalid Bin Khalifa Bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, on 9 December 2022. SM Teo and Minister Shanmugam congratulated Qatar on its successful hosting of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the first to be held in the Middle East. They commended Qatar for rising above challenges and for its outstanding efforts to host an enjoyable tournament. The Ministers welcomed the good momentum in high-level exchanges and reaffirmed the importance of the Qatar-Singapore High Level Joint Committee (HLJC) as a platform to explore new areas of cooperation, including in renewable energy and food security. They agreed to work towards convening the 8th edition of the HLJC next year.

SM Teo and Minister Shanmugam were hosted to lunch by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs of the State of Qatar, His Excellency Dr Khalid Bin Mohammed Al Attiyah. The Ministers reaffirmed the warm ties and excellent bilateral cooperation. They had a wide-ranging discussion on regional and global developments.

SM Teo and Minister Shanmugam were also hosted to dinner by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar, His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Bin Jassim Al Thani. SM Teo and Minister Shanmugam thanked Sheikh Mohammed for the invitation to visit Qatar for the FIFA World Cup. The Ministers reaffirmed the shared desire by both countries to strengthen cooperation in areas of mutual interest and had a productive discussion on developments in the Middle East and Asia.

SM Teo and Minister Shanmugam attended the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarter-final match between Argentina and the Netherlands at the invitation of Sheikh Mohammed. SM Teo and Minister Shanmugam exchanged warm greetings with the Emir of the State of Qatar, His Highness Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, at the stadium.

SM Teo and Minister Shanmugam were also given a tour of the Lusail city and Al Maha Island developments by the President of the Public Works Authority of the State of Qatar (Ashghal), His Excellency Dr Saad Ahmed Al Muhannadi.

SM Teo returns to Singapore today.

. . . . .

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

10 DECEMBER 2022

Photo Caption: L to R - Minister for Home Affairs and Minister for Law K Shanmugam, Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean, Qatar Prime Minister and Minister of Interior His Excellency Sheikh Khalid Bin Khalifa Bin Abdulaziz Al Thani, Qatar Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Bin Jassim Al Thani

Photo Credit: Qatar News Agency