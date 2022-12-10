Submit Release
News Search

There were 523 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 318,118 in the last 365 days.

CAYK Marketing Inc. ranks as global leaders in Advertising & Marketing vertical for 2022

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - CAYK Marketing Inc is a Digital Marketing Agency in Calgary that helps drive the success of the organizations they work with by utilizing data, the latest technologies and careful strategic planning to drive businesses forward.

CAYK Recognized by Clutch as Global Marketing and Advertising Leaders

"I am ecstatic that CAYK was recognized as a leader in our field. As our agency continues to grow, we look forward to the opportunities we have to work with businesses to achieve their strategic goals, and this is solid reinforcement that we're excelling in our vertical" said Danielle West, VP at CAYK.

CAYK's roots date back to 1994, but when Google popularized, and businesses wanted to start being found online, CAYK evolved from a pure application development firm to a full-service marketing agency. Today, CAYK helps its clients with a wide spectrum of digital offerings, each catering to a client's specific needs.

Clutch has now released its final list of the 2022 global leaders in the advertising and marketing vertical, honouring those who demonstrated unmatched expertise and commitment to their clients. It ranks companies based on four strict guidelines, including their selection of clientele and portfolio work, a company's competitive specializations, strong brand awareness and industry recognition, and the number of quantity and recency of verified reviews. You can read Clutch's full announcement here.

To learn more about CAYK, visit cayk.ca

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cayk-marketing-inc-ranks-as-global-leaders-in-advertising--marketing-vertical-for-2022-301699689.html

SOURCE CAYK Marketing Inc.

You just read:

CAYK Marketing Inc. ranks as global leaders in Advertising & Marketing vertical for 2022

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.