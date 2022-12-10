Submit Release
Shaftsbury Barracks / Eluding a Police Officer

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

VSP NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B3004508

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ryan Criss                             

STATION: VSP Shaftsbury                    

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421 Ext. 8

 

DATE/TIME: 12/09/2022 at approximately 1725 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: U.S. Route 7 Mile Marker 15.2, Bennington, VT

VIOLATION: Eluding a Police Officer – Title 23 VSA 1133

 

ACCUSED: Valerie Takvorian

AGE: 82

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sunderland, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, Troopers with the Vermont State Police assigned to the Shaftsbury Barracks were conducting routine patrol on U.S. Route 7, monitoring the general flow of traffic. Troopers observed an officer from the Bennington Police Department initiate a traffic stop at the above location. Troopers observed a vehicle fail to move over to the left lane of travel for the Bennington Police Department officer’s emergency vehicle, which is a motor vehicle violation of Title 23 VSA 1050 (b). Troopers attempted to stop the vehicle on two separate occasions with the emergency blue lights and siren activated. The vehicle slowly came to a stop on the first attempt but continued northbound on U.S. Route 7 before the Trooper could make contact with the operator. On the second attempt, the vehicle did come to a brief stop but didn’t allow the Trooper enough time to make contact with the operator. The vehicle failed to stop both times and continued northbound on U.S. Route 7. Troopers did not pursue the vehicle during this incident and traveled northbound on U.S. Route 7 with the general flow of traffic.

 

Troopers determined where the registered owner of the vehicle that failed to stop and eluded law enforcement resided. Troopers responded to the vehicle’s known address and placed the defendant, Valerie Takvorian (82) from Sunderland, Vermont, under arrest for the offense of Eluding a Police Officer. The defendant was transported to the Shaftsbury Barracks for processing, where she was ultimately released with a citation to appear at the Bennington County Superior Court – Criminal Division to answer the charge at a later date and time.

 

The defendant was also issued a Vermont Civil Violation Complaint for Failing to Move Over for an Emergency Vehicle (MOV), which carries five points and a waiver penalty of $335.00.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/23/2023 at 8:15 A.M.        

COURT: Bennington County Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the court’s discretion. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.

