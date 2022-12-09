Submit Release
News Search

There were 523 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 318,114 in the last 365 days.

Greet the Christmas dawn at Colony Church in Bishop Hill

ILLINOIS, December 9 - Traditional Swedish Julotta service to take place Christmas morning at historic church


BISHOP HILL - The Christmas tradition of Julotta returns to Bishop Hill State Historic Site this holiday season with a nondenominational church service at 6 a.m. Christmas Day at Colony Church. All are invited to attend.


The word Julotta comes from the Swedish words for "yule" and "before dawn." Christmas morning in Sweden historically begins with attendance at the Julotta service. Since 1970, the service has been a tradition in Bishop Hill to help reaffirm the community's Swedish heritage.


The public is invited to attend the worship service at the restored Colony Church, which was constructed in 1848 by Swedish immigrants. Leading the liturgy will be the Rev. Lisa Unger of the Stronghurst and United Methodist churches. Readers will include Ben Strand of Bishop Hill and the Rev. Rebecca Gearhart of the United Methodist churches of Bishop Hill and Galva. Ann Larson will play the organ, with special music by Courtney Stone.


Coffee and rusks, a Swedish pastry similar to biscotti, will be available in the Colony Church Museum after the service. Those planning to attend the liturgy should dress warmly, as the sanctuary will be unheated during the service.


The community of Bishop Hill, founded by Swedish immigrants in 1846, is located 20 miles south of Interstate 80 and 17 miles east of Interstate 74 in Henry County. Colony Church is located at 101 Maiden Lane in Bishop Hill.


The Bishop Hill State Historic Site will be closed Christmas Day, except for the Julotta service, and on New Year's Day.


You just read:

Greet the Christmas dawn at Colony Church in Bishop Hill

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.