Diana Rohini LaVigne Joins AEOE Board of Directors
The California Association of Environmental and Outdoor Educators (AEOE) announces its newest board member, Diana Rohini LaVigne.
AEOE's board is composed of individuals who demonstrate dedication to our mission. Diana Rohini is a skilled and experienced leader who brings valuable expertise to our leadership team.”OAKLAND, CA, USA, December 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Association of Environmental and Outdoor Educators (AEOE) is excited to announce its newest board member, Diana Rohini LaVigne. She joins with over 25 years of experience in communications, non-profit management, and writing experience. Diana Rohini served as the Chief Communications Officer at San Mateo County Health and led their historic visual identity transition and COVID-19 emergency response. She also served in Butte County (CampFires) on the Joint Information Center (JIC). Before her tenure at San Mateo County Health, Diana Rohini was a communications executive in the non-profit and corporate sectors. As executive director of the Bay Area Bicycle Coalition, she increased participation by double-digits for the first time in their recording history.
— Estrella Risinger, Executive Director, AEOE.
She has written 500+ articles for several publications, including India-West, Indian Life & Style Magazine, Content Magazine, Maverick Magazine, NRI Achievers Magazine, Tri-City News, India New England, and South Asian Insider. In addition, Diana Rohini has been the host or on-air reporter for several outlets, including Boston's BNN TV show, It's All About Arts, and the Bay Area Bikes cable show. In addition to journalism, she invested the past decade towards the intersection of youth, nature, and health. As a certified California Naturalist and Environmental and Outdoor Educator, she currently serves on UC Berkeley's Planning Committee for their California Naturalist Conference. Additionally, she serves on AEOE's Outreach Committee. Diana Rohini is looking to deepen her investment in the cross-section between youth, nature, and health in the coming years. She is a regular speaker at nature-centered conferences, including the International Children & Nature Network Conference.
"AEOE's board is composed of individuals who demonstrate dedication to our mission to advance the impact of environmental and outdoor education in California and can help us reach new and innovative areas within our field. In addition, Diana Rohini is a skilled and experienced leader who brings valuable expertise to our leadership team. I look forward to working with her to strengthen our capacity and expand our reach, "Estrella Risinger, Executive Director, AEOE.
Diana Rohini's educational background is as impressive as her professional one. She received her undergraduate from Harvard University and attended Hebrew University for her master's degree.
Diana Rohini joins the Board of Directors at a critical time. She will be a part of the larger growth strategy to help strengthen AEOE’s equity mission as they continue to champion outdoor education for all, especially for LGBTQ+ and BIPOC communities.
“I’m excited to join AEOE’s board at such a pivotal moment in its history,” said Diana Rohini LaVigne. “I have admired the tenacity shown by AEOE to be a leader in environmental education and its staff and board’s commitment. I look forward to being a part of AEOE’s efforts to move the needle forward on environmental education. At the same time, California is solidifying its position further as a leader in environmental stewardship and commitment. So I am ready to roll up my sleeves and dive in.”
If you had a positive experience in a camp our outdoor program as a child that has had a lasting impact on your life, please consider uplifting the work of AEOE with a donation: https://aeoe.org/Donate-now.
About AEOE: For more than six decades, the Association for Environmental & Outdoor Education (AEOE) has served as the professional association for environmental and outdoor educators in California. AEOE advances the impact of environmental and outdoor education throughout the state. AEOE’s work aims to convene program providers to build a diverse, equitable, and inclusive network of skilled practitioners; provide learning opportunities that are aligned with best practices and content relevant for our field; promote high-quality environmental education among the varied programs across the state; and advocate for all young people to experience meaningful learning opportunities outdoors. For more information on AEOE, visit aeoe.org.
