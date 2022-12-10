Justice in favour of Amin Kanji in Pearl Beach Hotels Case in Kenya
THE BUSINESS REGISTRATION SERVICE REVERSES FRAUDULENT ALLOTMENT OF SHARES IN PEARL BEACH HOTELS LTDMOMBASA, KENYA, December 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a letter dated the 8th. of November 2022 (link in bottom), the Business Registration Service reversed the fraudulent allotment of shares in Pearl Beach Hotels Ltd by Nazir Jinnah, Alnoor Kanji and Nafisa Kanji.
BRS is a semi-autonomous body under the Office of the Attorney General and Department of Justice in Kenya. They confirm that on the 3rd of March 2022 Alnoor Kanji lodged an application referenced CR-X61LVG7Q for the following changes:
• Nazir Bhadurali Nurmohamed Jinnah was appointed as a shareholder
• 748 shares were allotted via a return of allotment dated the 3rd of March 2022 as follows:
• Alnoor Abdulmalik Kanji 275 ordinary shares
• Nafisa Kanji 275 ordinary shares
• Nazir Bhadurali Nurmohamed Jinnah 198 ordinary shares
This resulted in the dilution of the shareholding of Amin & Leila Kanji from 50% to 0.66%.
Following a complaint by the firm Africa Legal Network on behalf of Amin & Leila Kanji dated the 8th of April 2022 the registrar sent out the 14-day notice via a letter to Nazir Jinnah, Alnoor Kanji and Nafisa Kanji on the 8th of June 2022 and a further letter dated the 28th of June 2022 neither of which were answered. A further letter dated the 20th of July was sent and followed up with a further letter on the 3rd of August 2022. No response was received to any of these letters which requested supporting evidence in favour of the fraudulent transfer.
Several official searches have been issued with the most current being issued on the 26th of September 2022 under reference OS-RRFM85X5 by Abdulshakoor Hasham Abdulrazak who acts for the parties. Following careful consideration, the Business Registration Service invoked the provisions of section 872 of the Companies Act by removing the entries made in the above application.
The file is now with the Directorate of Criminal Prosecutions (part of Kenya National Police) for the above. According to affidavits sitting with the Directorate of Criminal Prosecutions Nazir Jinnah, Alnoor Kanji and Nafisa Kanji held a physical board meeting on the 1st of March 2022 at the offices of English Point without the knowledge of Amin & Leila Kanji. At this meeting they pretended that Amin and Leila Kanji were physically present at the meeting despite them being in the UK at the time. This has been confirmed by passport and immigration records. They then allotted themselves additional shares as above and forged Amin & Leila Kanji’s signatures on the board meeting minutes. Investigations at the Directorate of Criminal Prosecutions are ongoing and criminal charges may be brought against them.
Ref. case no: C.47691/BRS/CR/GC/6/VOL1/84
Contact Press Office: Karen Fernandez, Pole Press
Link to Ruling: http://polepress.site/docs/PEARL_BEACH_HOTELS_LIMITED_C47691.pdf
Supporting article: https://nation.africa/kenya/business/family-feud-puts-english-point-marina-in-jeopardy-3854146
Karen Fernandez
Pole Press
press@polepress.site