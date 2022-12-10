NEWS RELEASE: Hawaii Residents Encouraged to Review 2022 Health Insurance Coverage During Open Enrollment Period

Main, News Releases Posted on Dec 8, 2022 in INS

December 8, 2022

Hawaii Residents Encouraged to Review 2022 Health Insurance Coverage During Open Enrollment Period

HONOLULU — The Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs Insurance Division is encouraging Hawaii residents to log in or visit HealthCare.gov to take advantage of federal subsidies under the Inflation Reduction Act passed by Congress in August.

The open enrollment period allows qualified individuals and families to get comprehensive health insurance coverage. The enrollment period ends December 15, 2022 for coverage that begins January 1, 2023 and January 15, 2023 for coverage that begins February 1, 2023.

Residents currently enrolled in plans should be rolled over into the same or similar plan if they don’t make any changes to their coverage. Individuals who were previously not qualified or enrolled in an Affordable Care Act (ACA) plan should also visit HealthCare.gov as your circumstances might have changed.

“Don’t assume the plan you signed up for is the right plan for you in the coming year. We encourage everyone to review the plan options to make sure you have the right coverage for your needs,” said Insurance Commissioner Colin M. Hayashida.

The Insurance Division recently approved a rate increase proposed by HMSA and Kaiser. The average 2 percent increase is expected to affect 34,000 individuals currently purchasing Affordable Care Act individual plans. By law, rate increases cannot be excessive, inadequate, or discriminatory.

