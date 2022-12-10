Submit Release
INTERNATIONAL GAME DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against International Game Technology PLC and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds Investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against International Game Technology PLC ("International Game" or the "Company") IGT in the United States District Court of New Jersey on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired International Game securities between March 16, 2018 and August 29, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until December 13, 2022 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

On August 9, 2022, IGT issued a press release "announc[ing] an agreement in principle to settle the Benson v. DoubleDown Interactive LLC, et. al. lawsuit and associated proceedings (the ‘Benson Matters')." The press release stated that pursuant to the settlement, "[a] total of $415 million will be paid into a settlement fund of which IGT's subsidiaries will contribute $269.75 million" and that "[a]s a result of the settlement agreement, IGT will accrue a $119.75 million non-operating expense in the third quarter related to the incremental loss associated with the Benson Matters and related claims between IGT and DoubleDown and their respective subsidiaries and affiliates ($150 million was accrued in the second quarter)."

On this news, IGT's stock price fell $0.46 per share, or 2.45%, to close at $18.28 per share on August 30, 2022.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired International Game shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

