CANADA, December 9 - Released on December 9, 2022

A public inquest into the death of Cassandra Ross will be held January 9 to 13, 2023, at the Coronet Hotel, 3551 2nd Avenue West, Prince Albert.

The first day of the inquest is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Subsequent start times will be determined by the presiding coroner.

Ross, 31, was found unresponsive in her cell at the Pine Grove Provincial Correctional Centre (PGPCC) in Prince Albert on July 29, 2020. PGPCC staff began resuscitation efforts and called Emergency Medical Services (EMS). Paramedics responded, took over her care and transported her to the Victoria Hospital in Prince Albert where she was pronounced deceased.

Section 20 of The Coroners Act, 1999 states that the Chief Coroner shall hold an inquest into the death of a person who dies while an inmate at a jail or a correctional facility, unless the coroner is satisfied that the person's death was due entirely to natural causes and was not preventable.

The Saskatchewan Coroners Service is responsible for the investigation of all sudden, unexpected deaths. The purpose of an inquest is to establish who died, when and where that person died and the medical cause and manner of death. The coroner's jury may make recommendations to prevent similar deaths.

Coroner Robert Kennedy, K.C. will preside at the inquest.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Ariane WhitingJustice and Attorney GeneralReginaPhone: 306-787-8621Email: cpjumedia@gov.sk.ca