Submit Release
News Search

There were 582 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 318,141 in the last 365 days.

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with German Industry Association Representatives

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met today in Berlin with representatives of German industry associations.  The Deputy Secretary shared her appreciation for the robust economic relationship between the United States and Germany and discussed ways to deepen our countries’ trade cooperation bilaterally and globally.  Emphasizing the importance of reducing our economic dependencies, including on the PRC, the Deputy welcomed an open and candid conversation about economic challenges facing our world today, and opportunities that lie ahead.

You just read:

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with German Industry Association Representatives

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.