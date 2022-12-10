Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with German Industry Association Representatives

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met today in Berlin with representatives of German industry associations. The Deputy Secretary shared her appreciation for the robust economic relationship between the United States and Germany and discussed ways to deepen our countries’ trade cooperation bilaterally and globally. Emphasizing the importance of reducing our economic dependencies, including on the PRC, the Deputy welcomed an open and candid conversation about economic challenges facing our world today, and opportunities that lie ahead.