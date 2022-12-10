Submit Release
News Search

There were 582 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 318,141 in the last 365 days.

U.S. Delegation to the Convention on Biological Diversity Conference of Parties in Montreal

U.S. Special Envoy for Biodiversity and Water Resources and Assistant Secretary of State for Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs Monica Medina will lead an interagency delegation to the 15th meeting of the Conference of Parties (COP15) to the U.N. Convention on Biological Diversity taking place in Montreal, Canada, December 7-19.

Special Envoy Medina will take part in high-level meetings scheduled for December 15-17 to help secure adoption of an ambitious, evidence-based, and transformative Global Biodiversity Framework that includes a target to conserve or protect at least 30 percent of global lands and water by 2030 and that mainstreams nature in national economic accounts and through nature-based solutions.

As part of the United States’ commitment to securing a positive outcome for COP15, Special Envoy Medina will be joined by:

  • Chair of the White House Council on Environmental Quality (CEQ), Brenda Mallory;
  • Deputy Director for Climate and Environment for the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP), Dr. Jane Lubchenco; and
  • Under Secretary of Commerce for Economic Affairs for the Department of Commerce, Jed Kolko.

The delegation also includes officials from the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), the Department of the Interior (DOI), the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

For media inquiries, please contact OES-PA-DG@state.gov.

You just read:

U.S. Delegation to the Convention on Biological Diversity Conference of Parties in Montreal

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.