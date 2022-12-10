Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with UN Deputy Secretary-General Mohammed

On Saturday, December 10, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will meet with Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations Amina Mohammed in Prague, Czech Republic. In the meeting, the Deputy Secretary intends to underscore, among other issues, the important work of the UN in shaping global development priorities through the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the Sustainable Development Goals. The Deputy Secretary and Deputy Secretary-General will also discuss urgent humanitarian issues, including food insecurity, the Black Sea Grain Initiative, and the ongoing instability in Haiti.