Submit Release
News Search

There were 588 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 318,146 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in a Robbery (Snatch) Offense: 400 Block of K Street, Northwest

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce an arrest made in a Robbery (Snatch) offense that occurred on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, in the 400 block of K Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 12:08 pm, the suspects entered an establishment at the listed location. One of the suspects distracted an employee while the other suspect snatched money from a cash register.  Both suspect then fled the scene.

 

On Tuesday, December 6, 2022, 25-year-old Marquez Keys of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Snatch).

 

This case remains under investigation. An additional suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

 

 

Anyone who can identify this individual or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

You just read:

Arrest Made in a Robbery (Snatch) Offense: 400 Block of K Street, Northwest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.