Arrest Made in a Robbery (Snatch) Offense: 400 Block of K Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce an arrest made in a Robbery (Snatch) offense that occurred on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, in the 400 block of K Street, Northwest.

At approximately 12:08 pm, the suspects entered an establishment at the listed location. One of the suspects distracted an employee while the other suspect snatched money from a cash register. Both suspect then fled the scene.

On Tuesday, December 6, 2022, 25-year-old Marquez Keys of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Snatch).

This case remains under investigation. An additional suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.