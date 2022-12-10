Arrests Made in Armed Robbery Offenses in the Fifth and Sixth Districts

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force announce arrests have been made in reference to armed robbery offenses that occurred in the Fifth and Sixth Districts.

Armed Robbery (Gun)

The below offenses occurred on Thursday, November 10, 2022. In each offense, the suspects approached the victim while brandishing a handgun. The suspects took the victim’s property and fled the scene.

At approximately 8:54 am in the 5300 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 22-163-904

At approximately 9:09 am in the 500 block of Morse Street, Northeast. CCN: 22-163-922

Armed Carjacking (Gun)

On Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at approximately 8:54 pm, the suspects approached the victim in the 2400 block of S Street, Southeast. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and demanded the victim’s vehicle key. The victim complied and the suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. CCN: 22-177-648

On Wednesday, December 7, 2022, a 14-year-old juvenile male of Northwest, DC was charged with two counts of Armed Robbery (Gun) and Armed Carjacking (Gun). A 15-year-old juvenile male and a 16-year-old juvenile male, both of Northwest, DC, were charged with two counts of Armed Robbery (Gun). Two firearms were recovered at the time of the arrests.

These cases remain under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.