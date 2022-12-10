Submit Release
*Update* Traffic Fatality: 3300 Block of Wheeler Road, Southeast

(Washington, DC) – Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating a traffic fatality resulting from a traffic crash that occurred on Friday, December 10, 2021, in the 3300 block of Wheeler Road, Southeast.

 

The preliminary investigation revealed that at approximately 1:45 p.m., the operator of a Nissan Altima was traveling southbound in the 3300 block of Wheeler Road, Southeast. A juvenile male was attempting to cross the street, outside of a marked crosswalk. As the juvenile male crossed Wheeler Road, he attempted to run back towards the sidewalk, when the Nissan Altima struck the victim. The driver of the Nissan immediately came to a stop and remained on the scene. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

 

On June 2, 2022, the juvenile succumbed to his injuries. Subsequently, an autopsy was completed, which determined the cause of death to be from blunt trauma and the manner of death was ruled to be the result of the accident.

 

The decedent has been identified as 9 year-old Kaidyn Green, of Southeast, DC.

 

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

 

###

