EMU Educational Sciences Department Provides Tranining Seminar to Polatpaşa High School Teachers

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Education Faculty, Educational Sciences Department Chair Prof. Dr. Canan Perkan Zeki and EMU Communication Faculty PhD student and Educational Sciences Department Research Assistant, Specialist Ahmet İyici gave a seminar titled “New Teaching Approaches for Generation Z” for Polatpaşa High School teachers.

 

While Prof. Dr. Canan Perkan Zeki talked about the changes in student-teacher roles in classroom environments and interesting digital teaching models that can be used for the Z generation, Specialist Ahmet İyici talked about the use of digital technology in education, changing forms of communication (digital mediated communication models) and communication/education platforms that new generations will be using in the future.

At the end of the seminar, which granered intense participation in the conference hall of Polatpaşa High School, Ertuğrul Aktu, the Principal of Polatpaşa High School presented a certificate of appreciation to Prof. Dr. Canan Perkan Zeki and Specialist Ahmet Iyici. On the other hand certificates of participation which bear the signatures of EMU Faculty of Education Dean Prof. Dr. Ahmet Pehlivan and the educators giving the seminar were presented to the participating teachers by Prof. Dr. Zeki and Specialist İyici.

