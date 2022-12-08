Governor's Traffic Safety Committee Announces Free Car Seat Inspections and Assistance in Livingston and Monroe Counties

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Thursday, December 8, 2022

GOVERNOR’S TRAFFIC SAFETY COMMITTEE ANNOUNCES FREE CHILD SEAT INSPECTIONS AND ASSISTANCE IN LIVINGSTON AND MONROE COUNTIES

Free Inspections by Appointment Offered Year-Round

The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) today reminded parents and caregivers in Livingston and Monroe counties that free car seat checks by certified child passenger safety technicians are available Saturday, December 10 in Nunda and Sunday, December 11 in Fairport.

When: Saturday, December 10, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Nunda Fire Department, 4 South State Street, Nunda

For more information, contact CCE Livingston Traffic Safety Program at (585) 991-5432 or [email protected].

When: Sunday, December 11, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Fairport Junction Parking Lot, Liftbridge Ln East, Fairport

For more information, contact Trooper Daniel Irland at (585) 398-4150 or [email protected].

These events are part of a year-round safety initiative in which state and local law enforcement agencies and various community safety partners offer free car seat inspections. Trained technicians use the “Learn, Practice, and Explain” model to educate parents and caregivers on how to choose and properly install the appropriate seat for their child’s age and size and their vehicle, so it can be used correctly every time.

Those who cannot attend one of these free car seat check events can make an appointment with a local fitting station. Find more information on upcoming car seat check events near you.

