Friday, December 9, 2022

GOVERNOR’S TRAFFIC SAFETY COMMITTEE ANNOUNCES FREE CAR SEAT INSPECTIONS AND ASSISTANCE IN NIAGARA COUNTY

Free Inspections by Appointment Offered Year-Round

The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) today reminded parents and caregivers in Niagara County that free car seat checks by certified child passenger safety technicians are available on Tuesday, December 13 in Lockport and Saturday, December 17 in North Tonawanda.

When: Tuesday, December 13, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Where: Niagara Public Safety Building, 5574 Niagara Street Extension, Lockport

Additional information: By appointment only.

For more information, contact Cathleen Davis at (716) 438-3464 or [email protected].

When: Saturday, December 17, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m..

Where: Rescue Fire Hall, 1241 Strad Avenue, North Tonawanda

For more information on this event, contact Robert Frank at (716) 692-4119 or [email protected]

These events are part of a year-long safety initiative in which state and local law enforcement agencies and various community safety partners offer free car seat inspections. Trained technicians use the “Learn, Practice, and Explain” model to educate parents and caregivers on how to choose and properly install the appropriate seat for their child’s age and size and their vehicle, so it can be used correctly every time.

Those who cannot attend one of these free car seat check events can make an appointment with a local fitting station. Find more information on upcoming car seat check events near you.

