Submit Release
News Search

There were 454 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 318,151 in the last 365 days.

Edgemont Grants Options to Buy 950,000 Shares

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 9, 2022) - Edgemont Gold Corp. EDGM EG has agreed, subject to regulatory approval, to grant incentive stock options to directors, officers and consultants on 950,000 common shares at an exercise price of $0.05 per share for a period of up to three years from the date of grant.

For further information, please contact:

Stuart Rogers
Chief Executive Officer
Edgemont Gold Corp.
Tel: (778) 239-3775
www.edgemontgold.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as the term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/147538

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

You just read:

Edgemont Grants Options to Buy 950,000 Shares

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.