University of Phoenix supports Arizona Diamondbacks® Winter Classic celebration

More than 80 Phoenix-based employees volunteered at the event benefitting community children

University of Phoenix is proud to support the Arizona Diamondbacks' Winter Classic event each year with employee volunteers and as the presenting partner. The 25th annual D-backs Winter Classic, presented by University of Phoenix, took place December 5th. More than 80 University of Phoenix, Phoenix-based employee volunteers joined D-backs players, coaches and staff for the celebration. University employees participating as volunteers handed out backpacks filled with gifts for the children including new shoes, a cap, a sweatshirt, and books. More than 700 children attended the event.

"The Winter Classic is one of my favorite events of the year," shared John Woods, Ph.D., chief academic officer and provost of University of Phoenix. "It's a great example of the good organizations can do when they partner well. For many years we've worked with the D-backs to provide a special day for hundreds of kids from across the valley who have the opportunity to come here, be on the field, enjoy a day of games, and leave with some special gifts. Our staff look forward to volunteering at this event all year."

The annual event provides Arizona schoolchildren from low-income, at-risk schools with a day of celebration, fun, and giving, with gifts provided by the University and Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation. The event began more than two decades ago when Hall of Fame pitcher Randy Johnson sought a way to give back to the community by providing children in need with new shoes. Since that time, the event has grown, and now features music, crafts, and a friendly game of baseball. This year's activities included a baseball station featuring Baxter the D-backs mascot, photos with Santa, a shoe station, a University of Phoenix Reading Corner and The Be Kind Crew Station.

"I am grateful for the partnership with the University of Phoenix and their leadership team in making the Winter Classic one of the most impactful events we do throughout the year," said Derrick Hall, President & CEO of the Arizona Diamondbacks. "It's hard to believe this event has been making a difference in the lives of children for a quarter of a century now, and I look forward to seeing how many more lives we can touch over the next 25 years."

University of Phoenix Sr. Quality Assurance Analyst Doni Mullins says volunteering at the event was a wonderful experience. "I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to volunteer at the Diamondbacks Winter Classic event. I met some amazing employees from the University volunteering alongside me. There were so many kids able to take part in the event, and they all came through with smiles on their faces! Many of them were excited to show or tell me about their new shoes, backpacks, hats, hoodies, and books they received. This was my first time volunteering at the event, and I hope to participate again next year."

The University of Phoenix has been a proud sponsor of the Winter Classic since 2012.

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix is continually innovating to help working adults enhance their careers in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses, interactive learning, and Career Services for Life® help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.

About the Arizona Diamondbacks:

The Arizona Diamondbacks provide industry-leading entertainment in a clean, safe and family-friendly environment and make a positive impact on its fans and civic partners. Their mission is guided by the Circle of Success: team performance, fan experience, financial efficiency, workplace culture, and community contribution. The D-backs' pinnacle on-field moments include their 2001 World Series title and 5 National League West division titles. Since being established in 1997, the Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation has donated nearly $75 million in charitable contributions to the Arizona community. The team established D-backs for Change to level the playing field with an unequivocal commitment to improving organizational diversity, equity and inclusion, and seeking to improve the lives of those who have been and continue to be disadvantaged as a result of systemic social injustice. The club, established in 1995 and whose inaugural season was in 1998, plays their home games in downtown Phoenix at Chase Field, the first Major League Baseball stadium to feature a pool as well as a retractable roof over a natural-grass playing surface (now synthetic grass). For more information, please visit dbacks.com and losdbacks.com and connect on social media via @Dbacks and @LosDbacks.

