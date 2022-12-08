Submit Release
Franklin Co. Man Indicted, Accused of Filing False Report About Law Enforcement Officer

BEDFORD COUNTY – A Cowan man faces charges of filing a false report following an investigation by special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

On September 29th, TBI agents received a request from 17th Judicial District Attorney General Rob Carter to investigate a sexual assault allegation made against a lieutenant at the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, after the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services received a tip to its Child Abuse Hotline. During the investigation, agents determined the tip was bogus, that no sexual assault occurred, and identified the man responsible for it as George Rayburn Martin (DOB 3-25-82).

On Monday, the Bedford County Grand Jury returned indictments, charging Martin with one count of False Reports and one count of False Reporting of Child Sexual Abuse. Authorities served Martin with the new charges at the Bedford County Jail on Tuesday, where, at the time of this release, he was being held on unrelated charges.

