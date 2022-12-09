TBI Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in South Memphis

At the request of 30th Judicial District Attorney General Steve Mulroy, TBI special agents are investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday afternoon in south Memphis.

Preliminary information indicates that earlier in the day, officers with the Memphis Police Department tracked a vehicle linked to a Thursday carjacking to a location on Cimmaron Road. When a second vehicle approached it, officers attempted to make contact with the three individuals inside the approaching vehicle. All three individuals ran. According to information from the scene, at approximately 12:15 p.m., during the foot chase in the 4400 block of Cimmaron Road, one of the individuals fired at an officer who returned fire, striking the man. The individual was transported to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The deceased individual has been identified as Latoris A. Taylor (DOB: 3/1/82) of Memphis. No officers were injured in this incident.

TBI agents are working independently to determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews. Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the District Attorney General for his further review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters. That decision rests with the District Attorney General requesting TBI’s involvement.

The TBI does not identify the officers involved in these types of incidents and instead refers questions of that nature to the respective department to answer as it sees fit.

Any available updates on this investigation will be posted online at TBINewsroom.com.