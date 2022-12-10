Submit Release
Burgum declares winter storm disaster for Nov. 9-11 storm that dropped record snowfall on parts of state

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum today issued an executive order declaring a statewide winter storm disaster for central and southeast North Dakota related to a Nov. 9-11 storm that dropped record snowfall on parts of the state, shutting down schools, clogging roadways and knocking out power to thousands.

The executive order directs all state agencies and administrators to maintain recovery resources and capabilities at high levels in order to execute their responsibilities under the State Emergency Operations Plan. State agencies will coordinate with the appropriate federal agencies to make recovery programs available, implement mitigation measures and facilitate restoration of services and infrastructure.

The statewide disaster declaration is a necessary step if the state decides to seek a federal major disaster declaration. Burgum also sent a letter to the Federal Emergency Management Agency seeking an extension to submit a request for a federal declaration as costs and invoices from the storm are still being collected.

During the three-day storm, the National Weather Service in Bismarck reported 17.1 inches of snow on Nov. 10, breaking the previous record for the date of 9.1 inches set in 2012. Heavy, deep snow made some roads impassable, and ice accumulations broke tree branches, snapped power poles and downed power lines, leaving thousands of people without power.

