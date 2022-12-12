Gold award for “Montofoli Estate” 2013 at the Decanter World Wine Awards of 2022
"Montofoli Estate" 2013, the Aegean sun-dried dessert wine, with at least five years of ageing in oak barrels, retrieved the Golden Award at Decanter 2022!KARYSTOS, EVIA , GREECE , December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The sun-dried dessert wine "Montofoli Estate" 2013 produced at the homonymous estate in S. Evia, Greece, from the Aegean varieties Assyrtiko, Athiri, Aidani and Liatiko with at least five years of ageing in oak barrels, was awarded the Golden Award at the Decanter, retrieving 95 points!
The Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) is the largest and most important wine competition in the world, with unparalleled global reach. It is judged by leading wine experts from around the world and is internationally credible for its rigorous critic’s process. 18,244 wines took part in this year's event, of which only 677 (3.71%) received a Gold Award.
Montofoli Wine Estate is located in the Old Town of Karystos in S. Evia, Greece, and its history is lost in the depths of time. Signs and indications of continuous activity from the Classical, Hellenistic, Roman, Byzantine and Ottoman eras are scattered throughout the Estate. Today, visitors can take a tour of the vineyard and the wine cellar and get introduced to the secrets of wine through carefully designed tasting experiences. Montofoli Wine Estate has four historic residences that host the most demanding travelers from Greece and abroad, drawing energy from the tranquility offered by the place.
