Attorney Appointed to Vacant South Euclid Judgeship

Northeast Ohio attorney Timothy Sterkel was appointed today as the judge for South Euclid Municipal Court.

Sterkel will join the court on Dec. 16. He must win election in November 2023 for a new six-year term on Jan. 1, 2024. He fills the seat left open when former judge Gayle Williams-Byers resigned in July.

Sterkel has spent 26 years as an attorney, including six years as an assistant city prosecutor for South Euclid. Prior to his work as a prosecutor, he has served as an acting judge for the municipal court. The judge-appointee also spent 12 years as a volunteer for a Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court diversion program.  

