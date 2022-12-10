Full weekend closure on H-1 westbound for rehabilitation project between Valkenburgh and Salt Lake

Main, News Posted on Dec 7, 2022 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) reminds the traveling public of scheduled full closures of westbound H-1 Freeway between the Valkenburgh Street Underpass and the Salt Lake Boulevard Underpass Friday, Dec. 9, through Monday, Dec. 12.

Details on the westbound closure between the Stadium (Exit 15A) and the H-1/H-201 merge are:

During the full closure, all westbound motorists on the H-1 will be detoured to Kamehameha Highway. Motorists may enter H-1 westbound via the H-1/H-201 merge or the Waiawa Interchange. The weekend closure schedule is anticipated to continue until paving of westbound lanes are completed, which is estimated in March 2023, weather permitting.

After the westbound paving is completed, closures will take place in the eastbound lanes. Estimated timeframe for the paving of H-1 eastbound between the Valkenburgh Street Underpass and the Salt Lake Boulevard Underpass is March to June 2023.

Construction lane closures for state roadways are updated every Friday on http://hidot.hawaii.gov/roadwork and on our social media accounts https://www.facebook.com/HawaiiDepartmentOfTransportation and https://twitter.com/DOTHawaii

