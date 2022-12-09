Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,178 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 318,226 in the last 365 days.

Official Visit of Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, 9 December 2022

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is in Singapore for an official visit on 9 December 2022.

 

Minister Zardari called on President Halimah Yacob at the Istana, where they reaffirmed the longstanding and friendly ties between Singapore and Pakistan. They noted the scope for enhanced engagement between the businesses, peoples, and governments of both countries. They also exchanged views on developments in the region.

 

Minister Zardari was also hosted to breakfast by Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan. Both Ministers reviewed the growth in trade between Pakistan and Singapore, and looked forward to increasing exports in food and agricultural products. The Ministers agreed to enhance cooperation in areas including trade facilitation, digital economy and digital finance, as well as strengthen people-to-people exchanges and capacity building under the Singapore Cooperation Programme. The Ministers also discussed regional strategic issues.

 

 

.    .    .    .    .

 

 

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

9 DECEMBER 2022

 

 

LIU_9067

Photo Caption: Pakistan Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Bilawal Bhutto Zardari calls on President Halimah Yacob, 9 December 2022. 

Photo Credit: Ministry of Communications and Information, Singapore

 

122A4680

Photo Caption: Breakfast hosted by Minister for Foreign Affairs, Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, for Pakistan Minister of Foreign Affairs, HE Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, 9 December 2022.

Photo Credit: Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Singapore 

You just read:

Official Visit of Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, 9 December 2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.