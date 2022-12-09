Roth Staffing Companies Recognized as a Top Workplaces 2022 by The Orange County Register

This year's recognition marks Roth Staffing's tenth time on the prestigious list.

ORANGE, Calif., Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Roth Staffing Companies has been named one of the Top Workplaces 2022 by the Orange County Register, making it their tenth time to receive this honor. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The confidential survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution, and connection, just to name a few.

"We're so proud to be recognized as a top workplace by the Orange County Register," said Adam Roth, CEO of Roth Staffing Companies. "This is particularly special for us since our company was founded right here in Orange County 28 years ago, our headquarters is here, and we have several outstanding market locations serving our customers and job seekers throughout the region. Roth Staffing is ultimately a top workplace because of the dedication and passion of our coworkers who love what they do and feel inspired to fulfill our company's Purpose and Promise every day."

"Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees," said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure they're allowing employees to have a voice and be heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends."

