My Sheen Skin's Curated Gift Set For All, This Holiday Season

Improved at-home skincare routing with My Sheen Skin's launching their Facial Bundle Gift Set for this holiday season.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year. A time of gift giving and a time to bring joy. But it can also be the most overwhelming and stressful time of the year. Everyone deserves a bit of self-care, but without breaking the bank. My Sheen Skin has carefully curated the ultimate facial bundle gift set for a luxurious, yet affordable at home spa experience.

The gift set includes a microdermabrasion kit, facial cleansing brush, and a crystal roller and gua sha set. Unlike the traditional ones, this facial cleansing brush cleanses your skin gently with its oscillating motion and self-timer that prevents over exfoliation. It can also be used to remove make-up. With 3 brushes included and soft bristles, this facial cleansing brush is suitable for all skin types. The microdermabrasion kit gets rid of dead skin cells renewing overall skin tone and texture to create smoother, brighter and younger looking skin. Follow this up with the crystal roller for a relaxing facial massage to reduce puffiness, eliminate toxins & promote natural collagen.

In addition to the bundle discounts, My Sheen Skin is also offering a discount of up to 50% sitewide with free shipping until 26th December 2022. This incredible offer gives everyone a chance to get their hands on some of its premium products like the IPL Laser Hair Removal At Home device for a bargain.

About the company

My Sheen Skin is founded on the belief that beauty is all about feeling good in one’s skin. The founder launched the company to spread the awareness that skin care and selfcare can be affordable and is dedicated to helping its customers achieve healthy glowing skin right from the comfort of their homes. In addition to its laser hair removal device, My Sheen Skin offers a smart sonic facial cleansing brush, a crystal roller and gua sha set, and a professional microdermabrasion kit whose results rival anything that can be gotten from a salon.

My Sheen Skin is also in partnership with ONE TREE PLANTED to plant one tree for every purchase made on its website and keeps their packaging recyclable to reduce their environmental footprint.

Visit mysheenskin.com to learn more about the products they offer.

Media Contact

My Sheen Skin

4167972783

Canada