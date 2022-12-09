Hawaii State Judiciary News Release — Statement of Chief Justice Mark Recktenwald on the Passing of District Judge Darolyn Lendio Heim

HONOLULU — First Circuit District Judge Darolyn Lendio Heim passed away on Thursday, the Hawaii State Judiciary announced.

“We are devastated by the loss of Judge Lendio Heim. She was an outstanding judge who made a lasting impact on our community, and a wonderful friend and colleague,” said Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald.

Judge Lendio Heim, who was appointed to the District Court in 2017, was the lead judge in the court’s civil division at the time of her passing.

Among her many accomplishments at the Judiciary, she played a key role in implementing a mediation program that helped tenants on Oahu who were facing eviction during the pandemic.

“Judge Lendio Heim worked with legislators, lawyers, court staff, and other judges to forge a win-win that helped to keep people in their homes while treating landlords fairly,” said Recktenwald.

Judge Lendio Heim also presided in Community Outreach Court, which is a joint effort by prosecutors, public defenders, and the Judiciary. The program focuses on individuals who have outstanding warrants or fines for minor offenses, and gives them the opportunity to resolve their pending cases by performing community service, while connecting them with services that offer them a path forward in their lives.

Judge Lendio Heim convened Community Outreach Court in the Waianae Public Library and other locations close to where the participants lived, often sitting at a folding table across from them while discussing their cases.

“Judge Lendio Heim lit up every room, and had a unique ability to relate to people, which made her extraordinarily effective as a judge,” Recktenwald said.

Prior to joining the Judiciary, Judge Lendio Heim had a distinguished legal career which included working as a partner with the law firm of McCorriston Miller Mukai MacKinnon LLP, as the Vice President for Legal Affairs and University General Counsel for the University of Hawaii, as Director of the Department of Corporation Counsel for the City and County of Honolulu, and as an associate at Goodsill Anderson Quinn & Stifel. She was a graduate of the University of California, Berkeley School of Law, and received her undergraduate degree from the University of Southern California.

“Judge Lendio Heim was a proud graduate of Waialua High School and never forgot her roots, serving as a role model and mentor to countless individuals, particularly to women and members of the Filipino community,” said Recktenwald.

“I met Judge Lendio Heim 35 years ago when I started my career in private practice, and she was a very experienced senior associate whose office was across the hall. She generously shared her wisdom and knowledge with me, and through her example, showed me how it was done. Like so many in our community today, I am heartbroken by her passing,” said Recktenwald.

On behalf of the Judiciary, I send our aloha and deepest sympathy to Judge Lendio Heim’s husband, Ron, sons, Cade and Alex, and the rest of her family,” Recktenwald said.

# # #

Media contact:

Jan Kagehiro (she/her/hers)

Communications & Community Relations Director

Hawaii State Judiciary

417 S. King St. Suite 212

Honolulu, HI 96813

Office: 808-539-4914

Mobile: 808-260-5423