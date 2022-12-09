Open house in Salmon set to collect comments on moose, bighorn sheep and mountain goat seasons

Hunters can soon comment on the proposed 2023-24 hunting seasons for moose, mountain goat, and bighorn sheep. Idaho Fish and Game will host an open house Dec. 20 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Salmon Regional Office, 99 Highway 93 North.

Season proposals in IDFG’s Salmon Region include a decrease in moose tags due to indicators of a declining population in some areas, a slight reduction in mountain goat tags in the Middle Fork, the addition of two new bighorn sheep hunts, and the combining of two existing bighorn sheep hunts. The proposed changes were developed using the most recent population information, as well as public input collected throughout the year.

Hunters can also review the 2023-24 season proposals and provide comments online beginning December 13 or shortly thereafter at https://idfg.idaho.gov/comment. Comments will be accepted through Dec. 29.

People without internet access, or who prefer other ways to view and comment on the proposed changes can contact the Salmon Regional office at 208-756-2271 to learn about alternatives. For a list of other open house meetings scheduled throughout Idaho, see https://idfg.idaho.gov/press/public-can-comment-moose-bighorn-sheep-and-mountain-goat-season-proposals-beginning-dec-13

Hunting seasons will be finalized by the Idaho Fish and Game Commission during its Jan. 25 meeting in Boise. The moose, bighorn sheep and mountain goat controlled hunt application period runs April 1-30.