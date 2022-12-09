There were 1,277 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 318,268 in the last 365 days.
Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with German State Secretary Andreas Michaelis
The following is attributable to Spokesperson Ned Price:
Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met today in Berlin with German State Secretary Andreas Michaelis. The Deputy Secretary thanked Michaelis for Germany’s steadfast support for Ukraine, and they discussed the need to maintain Allied unity throughout this difficult winter. They also discussed the Western Balkans, the Sahel, Iran, and the global challenges posed by the PRC.
